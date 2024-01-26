‘5 acres land in KMC area to go under the hammer’

Kolkata: West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) is inviting offers from corporate bodies, including joint venture companies and consortiums, in e-auction for allotment of five acres land in Ward 58 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).



The concerned land of five acres (20234.28 Sq.Mtr) at No. 10, J.B.S Haldane Avenue will be sold on a freehold basis for use as budget hotel in 50 per cent of the area and rest area as commercial or residential or a mix of both.

The land use development and control plan (LUDCP) of KMC permits such use of the land concerned. The starting bid price of the e-auction has been fixed at Rs 310.30 crore approximately. The e-auction will start on February 22 at 12 pm.

The intending organisations will have to submit their offer with a preliminary project proposal on their proposed use of land under the said land parcel. It was pointed out by HIDCO that any deviation from permissible land use will not be allowed.

Construction should be started within one year which may be extended up to two years from the delivery of possession and construction should be completed within five years unless extended as per the decision of the competent authority.

According to HIDCO, a total five acres of land parcel is in a key location in the eastern part of the city of Kolkata. The EM Bypass is connected by an approach road, an upcoming Metro station is right across the land parcel and Science City is in close proximity.

Recently, the state government is learnt to have allotted 7.2 acres of land in New Town to renowned cardiologist Devi Shetty’s Narayana Hrudalaya to set up a greenfield hospital. The plot is near the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.