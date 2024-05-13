4th phase: Over 75% turnout till 5 pm

Kolkata: The Election Commission said the fourth phase of polls was peaceful across the state with a voter turnout of over 75 per cent till 5 pm.

The overall voting percentage till 5 pm was 75.66 per cent with Bolpur having 77.77 per cent voting — the highest among the eight Parliamentary constituencies (PCs ) that went for polls.

Ranaghat witnessed 77.46 per cent voting while Bardhaman Purba saw 77.36 per cent polling. Berhampore registered a voting percentage of 75.36, Krishnanagar 77.29, Bardhaman-Durgapur 75.02, Birbhum 75.45 and Asansol 69.43 – the lowest among the eight PCs.

A Central Force jawan hailing from Uttarakhand died during poll duty at the Jazigram Jagarani Pathsala polling booth in Birbhum. Mahendra Singh suddenly became ill with a history of syncope. He was rushed to Pikar Regional Health Centre and was referred to Rampurhat Medical College Hospital for better treatment. However, he was declared brought dead. The Election Commission’s webcasting detected a person entering the polling booth time and again trying to influence voters. The presiding officer of booth No. 25 at Illambazar in Birbhum was removed after it was found that he was taking no action against such unauthorised entry. Another presiding officer at Salar in Murshidabad was also changed for similar reasons.

There were allegations of attack in the convoy of Dilip Ghosh, the BJP candidate from Bardhaman- Durgapur. at Tulabazar area at Monteswar and at Kalna Gate area. One of his security guards sustained injuries in the incident and Ghosh’s vehicle was allegedly ransacked. “1705 complaints have been lodged with us by different political parties. About 69 persons have been arrested for violation of law and order during the polls. 58 arrests have been made in East Burdwan, 5 in Asansol, 5 in Ranaghat and 1 in Birbhum,“ a senior official in the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office said.

As many as 75 candidates, including 16 women, were in the fray in the fourth phase polls. The total number of polling personnel who were involved in Monday’s polls was 74434 while the total micro observers was 1035.

The poll panel had deployed 596 companies of central forces during the fourth phase out of which 579 companies were designated for overseeing 15,507 booths involved in the polls. A total of 1,45,30,017 voters — 73,84,356 men, 71,45,379 women and 282 third-genders — are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,507 polling stations on Monday.