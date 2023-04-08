4th Dum Dum Marga Sangeet Utsav to begin on Poila Baisakh

Kolkata: On Poila Baisakh, the two-day Dum Dum Marga Sangeet Utsav, will start in the presence of state education minister Bratya Basu, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, TMC MP Sougato Roy and music maestro Hariharan.



The programmes of the fourth edition of the festival, which will take place at Dum Dum Rabindra Bhavan Surer Math on April 15-16, will commence at 4 pm on both days.

The first day of the event will witness performances by Ustad Rashid Khan and Armaan Khan, santoor player Pandit Rahul Sharma, singer Kaushiki Chakraborty, percussionist Bikram Ghosh and others.

A jugalbandi featuring Bikram Ghosh and Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, for the first time together, will be the major attraction of the day.

The second day will feature performances by Pandit Tarun Bhattacharjee on Santoor accompanied by Ronu Majumdar on flute and several others. The main attraction of day two will be a performance by Hariharan along with Bikram Ghosh.

A brain child of Basu, the Education minister promises the fest to be a treat for the classical music lovers of the city.

"If you are a true fan of Indian classical music, then don't miss this two-day fest. The best part is such a huge classical music event is held in our city," said Basu.

“Classical music represents the traditions and the beliefs of the nature we live in. Dum Dum Marga Sangeet Utsav has received phenomenal response in the past three years with people across the city coming to witness the musicians,” said Sukanto Sen Sharma, convener, Dum Dum Marga Sangeet Utsav.