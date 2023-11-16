4th anti-submarine warfare craft launched by GRSE

Kolkata: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd launched the fourth Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) on Thursday, barely five months after the launch of the third ship.



GRSE is building eight such ASW SWCs for the Indian Navy. The warship ‘INS Amini’ was launched by Manju Naithani, wife of Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel, Indian Navy, who was the chief guest at the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Vice Admiral Naithani said: “I have been made aware that GRSE has achieved over 90 per cent indigenisation in building these advanced warships. I am glad to note that the ship which is being launched today has achieved more than 40 per cent progress at this stage. These milestones are indeed an achievement to the nation’s shipbuilding industry in general and for GRSE and the Indian Navy in particular.” he said.

Commodore P R Hari, IN (Retd), chairman and managing director, GRSE, said: “We have delivered 70 warships to the Indian Navy so far and 19 more are under various stages of construction.

Of these 19, 10 ships have already been launched and today the 11th shall be launched. Coming specifically to the ASW SWC project, 16 ships are being built for the Indian Navy — eight by GRSE and 08 by another Public Sector undertaking shipyard. Of these 16, four, including the one launched today, I am happy to state that all these four ships have been built by GRSE.”