4K clear State Eligibility Test

kolkata: Around 4,000 candidates that account for 7 per cent of the total number of examinees who had appeared for SET (State Eligibility Test) have passed the examination.



The entire process of the examination and publication of results that were announced on Tuesday has been conducted by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) in strict adherence to the guidelines by UGC ( University Grants Commission).

The SET examination was held on January 8 for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Bengal.

One of the candidates who has cracked the examination belongs to the transgender category.

“We have provided the final answer key for all the candidates and cut-off marks for each subject category wise has also been published to ensure complete transparency,” a senior official of WBCSC said.