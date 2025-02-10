48th Int’l Kolkata Book Fair: 27 lakh people visit, books worth Rs 25 cr sold

KOLKATA: The 48th International Kolkata Book Fair concluded on Sunday, drawing a record 27 lakh visitors, said Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey,

Honorary General Secretary, Publishers & Booksellers Guild. Over the 12-day event, book sales reached Rs 25 crore this year.

In 2024, the book fair lasted for 14 days and recorded a footfall of 28 lakh and book sales of Rs 27 crore. “The extended duration last year allowed more people to attend. However, the impressive sales and footfall this year in 12 days prove that books continue to be popular in the digital age,” said Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, president, Guild.

The closing ceremony on Sunday at the Boimela Prangan in Salt Lake was graced by state ministers Firhad Hakim, Bratya Basu and Aroop Biswas, along with Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty.

Basu said that, much like the Durga Puja carnival has grown in popularity under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s initiative, the book fair has also gained a larger following. Hakim said the CM played a key role in securing a permanent venue for the fair at Salt Lake, ending its earlier nomadic nature.

Germany, this year’s theme country, was a major attraction. Its pavilion, designed to resemble stacks of books, was well received by visitors. This was Germany’s first time as the fair’s theme country. The fair’s mascots, Hasho and Hasho, were another highlight, said organisers, adding that they were loved by both children and adults.

On the final day, the Guild recognised Argentina for its beautifully designed stall. Aajkaal Publishers received the top award in the open-ground regional publisher (big stall) category, while Hachette Book Publishing India Pvt Ltd won in the big stall category inside the hall.

This year’s fair featured over 1,000 publishers with books from countries such as the USA, UK, France, Russia, Nepal, Spain, Peru, Guatemala and Costa Rica. For the first time, the fair fully embraced its open-air concept.

English-language publishers were given a designated ‘Premier Area’ instead of a closed enclosure, leading to increased visitor engagement. Chatterjee said the publishers were happy with the change as it brought in more footfall.