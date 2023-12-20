‘47th Int’l Kolkata Book Fair to have over 1K stalls’

The 47th International Kolkata Book Fair is going to be even bigger and better with over 1,000 stalls, a 10 per cent increase from last year. To be held from January 18 to 31, book enthusiasts can explore the literary wonders at the fair organised by the Publishers and Booksellers’ Guild.

On Wednesday, the Guild conducted a thorough on-site inspection of the Boimela Prangnan in Salt Lake.

“For the first time in the history of the Kolkata Book Fair, we will have more than 1,000 stalls. There will be an increase in the number of little magazine stalls too,” said Guild President Tridib Chatterjee.

He further added that the surge in indigenous publishers in rural areas has led to an increase in the number of stalls. Also, to accommodate more publishers, larger stalls at the Kolkata Book Fair will be divided to make better use of space, offering designated standing areas.

In a new initiative, the Kolkata Book Fair will also observe Senior Citizen Day on January 24 to honour the elderly. The celebration aims to recognise three key segments including writers, publishers, and readers.

“The preparations for the book fair will start from December 26. Since, this year, the Bidhannagar Mela has been cancelled, we have sufficient time to prepare for the event,” said Guild honorary general secretary Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey.

Meanwhile, the focal theme of the Kolkata Book Fair 2024 is the United Kingdom. Six popular British authors will grace the event, and there will be a higher number of writers, poets, and foreign guests compared to last year,

said Chatterjee.

The Guild is also working to avoid last year’s parking issues and is seeking authorisation for nighttime operation of the East-West Metro.