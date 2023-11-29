47th Int’l Kolkata Book Fair 2024: ‘No. of stalls likely to increase by 10-15%’

Kolkata: The number of stalls in the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair which will be held from January 18 to 31 at Boi Mela Prangan in Salt Lake may increase by 10 to 15 per cent considering the increased number of new publishers who have applied to participate in the upcoming fair.



The general secretary of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey said that they have received an increased number of applications. Last year, there were over 900 stalls and 26 lakh book lovers visited the fair resulting in book sales amounting up to Rs 25 crore.

“As happy as we are at this unbelievable success, we are also a bit worried because many new publishers have applied to participate in the upcoming book fair, but the size of the fair premises remains the same. Nonetheless, we are planning on how to give space to more newcomers in the fair,” the Guild stated.

The book fair will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Eminent poets, writers and scholars will be present as guests of honour.

One of the highlights of the International Kolkata Book Fair, the three-day Kolkata Literature Festival, will be held from January 26 to 28.

This year the focal theme country of the Kolkata Book Fair is the United Kingdom (UK). Moreover, 2023-24 marks the 75 years of presence of the British Council in India. Like every year, countries like America, France, Italy, Spain, Thailand, Australia and Bangladesh among others will be participating.

In this list of international countries, Germany will participate after 12 years. Apart from international presence, publications from other states of India such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, among others will also participate.

The fair dates have been preponed this year keeping in mind the commencement of central and state board exams from the end of January and beginning of February.

“We believe that this change in the dates of the fair has come as a good news for book lovers since they can avail the additional holidays of January 23 and January 26 apart from the two Saturdays and two Sundays to enjoy the fair,” the

Guild stated.