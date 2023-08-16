47th International Kolkata Book Fair 2024 to begin on January 18

The 47th International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF) 2024 will start on January 18, more than a week in advance, and will continue till the last week of January, the time during which the fair usually kicks off.

This year, Britain will be the theme country and the guild authorities have already started seeking applications from publishers in the state. Intimidations to foreign publishers have also started.

The International Kolkata Book Fair 2023 commenced on January 31.

“We have been in talks since last year to advance the date of the book fair so that the book lovers get two additional state holidays — January 23 (birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose) and January 26 (Republic Day) — for visiting the fair. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who inaugurates the International Kolkata Book Fair every year, has approved of starting it earlier and had consented to mark the beginning of the same on January 18,” Sudhansu Dey, president of Publishers and Book Sellers Guild that hosts the IKBF, said.

It has been witnessed that on weekdays and holidays, there is a huge turnout at the International Kolkata Book Fair.

For the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair, Spain was the focal theme country. More than 950 stalls were set up at the fair which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 30. Besides, organisers of the Kolkata book fair even made arrangements to live-stream all events and launches at the annual carnival. Publishers and authors from across the world, including countries such as the US, the UK, France, Italy, Japan, Argentina, Mexico, Cuba, Australia, Iran and Bangladesh, had put up their stalls at the fair. Thailand also jumped the bandwagon as the new guest in the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair.