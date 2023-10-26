45-year-old woman dies of dengue in city

A 45-year-old woman from the Santoshpur area died of dengue in a city hospital on October 19.

The victim, Mamoni Nashkar was admitted to a private hospital on EM Bypass on the day of Chaturthi and she died on the next day.

According to the unconfirmed sources, over 60 people have so far died of dengue in the state.

The state government has already issued necessary directives to concerned state departments. The DMs have been asked to ensure that steps are taken for reduction of mosquito breeding sources.

Panchayats/municipalities, Self-help group members, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, market committees, Chamber of Commerce, flat owner associations, school children and other stakeholders are being engaged for this massive cleanliness campaign.

The district administrations have been asked that the photos of cleanliness drive have to be shared with respective departments. Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi held a high-level meeting before Puja with various stakeholders. Railways and Metro authorities have been requested to take up proper cleaning activities on these two days within their premises along with adequate preventive activities at their construction sites. Advisory on prevention of dengue was sent to all Puja committees.