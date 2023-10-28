45-year-old becomes first motorwoman of SE Railway

Kolkata: The 45-year-old Dipanwita Das created history by becoming the first motor-woman in South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. From driving goods trains, Dipanwita took charge of Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) from October 25.



Over 200 women under SER work as goods train Loco Pilots and Shunting. Dipanwita made history as she became the first woman to be appointed in the motorperson position for a passenger train.

As a ‘motor-woman,’ she took charge of 38806 Midnapore-Howrah EMU Local at 6:20 am from Midnapore station on October 25.

On her third day as a motorwoman, she said that the work is more straining and tiring considering she is the only driver unlike in goods trains where there is an assistant, but she is enjoying it.

“Since it’s a passenger train, the responsibility is more and one needs to stay 100 times more alert. There is tension as well. But I don’t feel scared,” she said. “She is the calmest person,” her colleague chimed in.

The new women joinees feel inspired by this, Dipanwita said. After achieving successful running of more than one lakh ten thousand kilometres as a train driver during her 20 years experience, Dipanwita qualified as a local train driver.

“South Eastern Railway is always trying to empower women employees. The dedicated performance of Mrs. Dipanwita Das will indeed inspire girls in the society in coming days,” an official stated.

She was appointed as an assistant locopilot (ALP) in the year 2003. During her initial service period, she worked at Anara in the Adra division. Thereafter, she was transferred to the Kharagpur-Andal branch of South Eastern Railway, where she was promoted to the position of loco pilot for goods trains.

About 107 women are working as Locopilot, Assistant Locopilot, and motorman, under the Eastern Railway. According to an Eastern Railway official, there are a total of 7,563 Locopilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, Shunting, Loco Inspectors, and Loco Controllers, amongst others.