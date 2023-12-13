‘45% of elderly suffering from respiratory distress’

Around 45 per cent of the total population of elderly people aged above 60 in Kolkata, Bidhannagar, Howrah, Barrackpore and Asansol are suffering from respiratory distress due to pollution, said a survey conducted by the Health department.

The state Health department will start campaigns in the strategic locations, schools, health centers and hospitals to make people aware about the ill effects of pollution and how to avoid it. Hoardings will be put on display.

The survey also mentioned that 38 per cent children have also been complaining of dryness of eyes. The state Health department had started a survey around six months ago to assess how the people are affected due to pollution. The survey was carried out in six hospitals in the state which were earlier identified for the purpose.

Among these, there are two hospitals in Kolkata, one each from Howrah, Asansole, Barrackpore and Hooghly. On the basis of their observation, the health officials prepared a database. The survey was conducted on the patients who were coming to the hospitals with various respiratory ailments.

The survey was performed on at least 10,000 people in the past three months.

A senior pulmonologist in the city said most of the people who are exposed to pollution are complaining about respiratory distress. Some of these patients are suffering from noise related issues, chest pain and coughing. Some of the patients are developing chest infections.

According to data, even 10 days after Diwali and Kali Puja festivals, the city’s air quality remained poor causing serious health concerns to citizens. While Ballygunge area recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 296 at 6pm on November 23, Bidhannagar (284) and Jadavpur (252) were not far behind at the same time of the same day.