45 IEDs, including three crude bombs, recovered in Malda dist

malda: The special team of Malda police recovered and defused 45 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Ganganarayanpur village under the Kaliachak Police Station.



Out of the 45 IEDs, there were three crude bombs and 42 glass bottle bombs. This was part of the ongoing search operation conducted by a special team consisting of a dog squad, check team and local police.

The explosives were found in a pit. Those were packed in gunny bags.

According to the police, among the 42 glass bottle bombs, one exploded resulting in the damage of the remaining 42 bombs. The glass bottle bombs were made with 200 ml cold drink bottles.

“The police have registered a case. Investigations have been initiated to trace the persons involved”, said a police officer.