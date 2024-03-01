‘41 students barred from appearing in HS this year’

: A section of non-teaching staff of a number of schools across the state have come under the scanner for allowing entry into the Higher Secondary examination venue with mobile phones. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) also barred 41 candidates from appearing in the exam this year over use of mobile phones.

State Education minister Bratya Basu, on Thursday, announced that the HS examination next year would be held from March 3 to 18, 2025.

Over the mobile phone issue, the Council has already identified 4-5 non-teaching staff from schools based at North Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Malda and West Midnapore etcetera. “The Higher Secondary Council has barred 41 candidates from appearing in the Higher Secondary examination this year after the seizure of mobile phones. The Council has found out involvement of non-teaching staff in allowing entry of mobile phones in the examination hall and has already identified 4-5 of them. Proper disciplinary action will be taken against them,” Bratya Basu said. According to sources, one non-teaching staff from a school in West Midnapore has already prayed for unconditional apology in this matter.

The Council has handed over the seized mobile phones to the police for further investigation in the case. Among the 41 candidates from whom mobile phones have been confiscated, 25 are females. There have been 8 cases of seized mobile phones from Kolkata, including one from a very reputed school.

The entry gate checking has also led to recovery of more than 100 mobile phones which have been kept temporarily under custody and then handed over to the candidates after the end of examination on that particular day.

President of WBCHSE Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said that radio frequency detectors and metal detectors were installed in 170 odd sensitive venues identified by the Council which will go up further to 300 next year.