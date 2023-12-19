400-yr-old tradition: Gambling fair held in Malda

Malda: Following 400-year-old tradition, ‘gambling fair’ was held at Mokatipur Colony area under Malda Police Station on the ‘tithi of Mulosasthi’ on Monday. Thanks to the age-old tradition, gambling has become legitimate for this one day.



Many housewives take part in gambling with an expectation of good fortune for the rest of the year. The police also patrol in white clothes for the security, especially of the women, with due respect to the age-old tradition.

There is a custom of ‘Muloshashthi Puja’ which involves praying for the well-being of the children on the banks of Behula River and the fair is organised over this puja. Locals believe that if Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped here, the family will spend the whole year happily.

Numerous gambling boards are placed in the mango orchard on the banks of Behula River. In recognition of the old custom, the police give an unannounced concession to gambling for a day, from 6 am to 4 pm.

Popular belief says, Behula of Manasamangal verse was going along with her husband’s body on this river. At that time, a gambler was crying at the ghat of Sasthitala after losing everything in gambling. Seeing him crying in despair, Behulasati took out a gold bangle from her hand and gave it to him, saying that if he gambled with it, he would get everything back. The gambler gets everything back after betting with the bangle, people believe here.

Apart from Malda, gamblers from neighbouring states of Bihar and Jharkhand also participated in this fair. Various forms of gambling, including playing cards, coins, roulette and many more were available.

One of the organisers said: “This fair has been held since ancient times. Gambling is held in the fair according to tradition. Everyone in all the houses gamble here.”

Karthik Ghosh, Chairman of Old Malda Municipality, said: “This fair is held every year on the occasion of Muloshashti. Special sweets called ‘Leuri’ are sold in this fair so some call it ‘Leuri Mela’. The fair is organised with the permission of the police.”