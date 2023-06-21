400 BJP members from Hemtabad join TMC in North Dinajpur dist

Around 400 BJP members of about 70 families at Halalpur in Jagdishpur Gram Panchayat of Hemtabad Assembly constituency in North Dinajpur district joined TMC this afternoon.

The TMC MLA of Hemtabad, Satyajit Barman handed them the party flag.

Satyajit Barman said: “Around 400 BJP members of 70 families at Halalpur joined TMC today. Last week, around 500 members of opposing parties joined TMC from this region. After their joining, we are hopeful to win in all Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samity, and all the 3 Zilla Parishad seats in Hemtabad assembly constituency this year.”

The President of North Dinajpur BJP committee, Basudev Sarkar, said: “Those who joined TMC were not from the BJP party.” On the other hand, TMC candidate of No. 2 Zilla Parishad of Chopra, Laboni Ghosh, won uncontested as the BJP candidate, Shakuntala Singha, withdrew her nomination. Laboni Ghosh said: “We do not know why she withdrew her nomination. It is the victory of the common people. People wanted a TMC candidate considering the overall development work of our state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”