40 marginalised kids of Jharkhali visit their dream destination

KOLKATA: The state Forest department, on Friday, shared that World Wildlife Day was celebrated in a befitting manner with 40 children from marginalised families of Jharkhali who dreamt of visiting the Sunderbans but lacked the means to do so until now.



Milan Kanti Mondal, Divisional Forest Officer, South 24-Parganas, shared that the celebration started with a colourful rally with these 40 marginalised students from “Mitar Pathsala” and more than 100 Joint Forest Management Committee members besides forest staff.

A film on the Sunderbans and deliberations about the importance of the day and the importance of mangroves was screened. A visit to the Sunderbans wild animal park was also organised for these children.