40 dengue cases reported in a week

Raiganj: Panic spread among residents after around 40 people were detected with dengue in a week at Ketugram Village in Subhasganj of North Dinajpur district.



To control the spread of dengue, a temporary health camp has been set up in the village. Every day the villagers are being examined.

The message of hygiene and cleanliness is being spread. Mosquito repellents are being sprayed. Dengue tests are being conducted on people who are suffering from fever.

Rana Rakhkhit, a resident of Ketugram said: “In the last seven days almost 40 residents were detected with dengue. Most of them are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital. Since then panic has spread. Health officials and a team from the office of Raiganj BDO visited the area. They are spraying bleaching powder in the village. They are instructing villagers to maintain cleanliness and not to allow stagnant water.”

BDO Raiganj Subhajit Mandal said: “Hearing the news of the spread of dengue fever, workers from our block reached the place and started to spray disinfectants and mosquito repellents. Villagers have been instructed to use mosquito nets at night. To build awareness against dengue a rally was held with the participation of Kanyashree girls of the locality on Friday.”

The Chief Medical Officer of Health of North Dinajpur Puran Roy said: “Our health assistants are working in the village.