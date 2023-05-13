4 trains rescheduled

Kolkata: Four trains have been rescheduled due to the traffic and power outages caused by the new Foot Over Bridge construction at Tildanga, Jamirghata, and Malda Town on Sunday.



The Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjunga Express would be postponed by three hours, the Haldibari-Kolkata Express by two and a half hours, the Puri-Kamakhya Express by two hours, and the

Howrah-Radhikapur Express by two hours.

The SMVB Bengaluru-Guwarhati Express would be controlled by 45 minutes in the Howrah Division.