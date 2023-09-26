4 ‘touts’ held for fleecing patients at SSKM Hosp

Kolkata: Following the arrest made by the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Detective Department, Kolkata Police from NRS Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, four persons were arrested on Monday morning from SSKM Hospital for allegedly fleecing families of patients, promising to arrange beds at the hospital.



Earlier a patient died at the Kamarhati Sagar Dutta Hospital while waiting for an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed which was to be arranged by a ‘tout’ on Friday night. The MLA of Kamarhati, Madan Mitra requested police to help the kin of the deceased by taking steps against the middlemen. On Saturday night, cops nabbed two persons while they were fleecing a family of a patient.

On Monday cops were keeping a strict vigil inside the SSKM Hospital where family members of several patients usually wait for their turn for admission and around the emergency ward. While pretending to be family members of patients’ cops spotted three persons.

After a while, policemen revealed their identities and detained the trio identified as Avishek Mallick, Abhay Balmiki and Deb Mallick. While interrogating them at the police outpost inside the hospital premises, another name cropped up who is also a ‘tout’. Later the other accused identified as Surinder Kumar was also apprehended from the

hospital premises.

All four of them are residents of the Bhowanipore area. In the afternoon, hospital staff and police personnel were reportedly seen making the patients and their family members aware about not falling into the trap of the ‘touts’ and not to give money to anyone to get beds at

the hospital.