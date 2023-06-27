‘4 TMC workers shot at in Domkal’

Kolkata: Tension spread at Domkal after a clash broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and CPI(M) workers on Monday afternoon.



Four TMC workers were allegedly shot during the clash. However, CPI(M) leadership denied the allegations.

According to sources, on Monday a meeting by the CPI(M) was scheduled at Dhulauri village of Domkal. For this purpose, a rally was organised from the Jyotkana area. CPI(M) alleged that during the rally TMC workers attacked them. However, TMC alleged that CPI(M) workers fired several rounds due to which their party workers suffered injuries.

After the incident, a large contingent of police force was sent to the spot. The injured persons were rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital where they have been admitted. A TMC worker said: “CPI(M) workers even hurled bombs and fired several rounds of bullets. It was a planned attack.” Senior leader, Firhad Hakim said that TMC workers are being attacked across Bengal.