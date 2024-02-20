4 TMC candidates elected to Rajya Sabha uncontested

Kolkata: All four Trinamool Congress leaders, who went to Rajya Sabha uncontested, took a pledge on Tuesday that they will raise every issue pertaining to Bengal in the Parliament, including how the BJP-led Central government is depriving the state of its rightful dues.

Addressing the Press, Mamata Bala Thakur, who represents the Matua community, said that the fact that her party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee chose her for Rajya Sabha proves how much she cares for the rights of the community.

She also said that the Matua community in Bengal has held a meeting on Monday and has decided that from Wednesday it would hold dharna against the BJP for randomly cancelling Aadhaar cards. “First the BJP government at the Centre asks for linking of the Aadhaar card to almost everything and now they go ahead and cancel the cards. BJP is depriving the poor of the country. Matuas decided to hold dharnas all over Bengal against this,” she said.

Sushmita Dev said: “We won uncontested. This is a reflection of the way Mamata Banerjee formed the government in Bengal with an overwhelming number of votes. I am proud to say that Mamata Banerjee is one of the tallest Opposition leaders in the country and which is why BJP is targeting Bengal. Lok Sabha elections 2024 is a fight to save the constitution, pluralism, inclusiveness. We will fight. BJP does hypocritical politics. We will raise every issue of Bengal in Parliament and I will highlight issues of the North East.” Sagarika Ghose said: “I am grateful that Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have reposed their trust in me and given me an opportunity. Democracy is under threat. Do we want a uniform rule or celebrate diversity and freedom? BJP insulted Bengal icons...”

Nadimul Haque said: “Responsibility has increased for me. I will try my best. I will raise all issues related to Bengal in Parliament, especially how the Centre is depriving Bengal.”