4 South Bengal dists record temp lower than Kalimpong

Kolkata: Four South Bengal districts — Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, East Burdwan — on Tuesday recorded a temperature that was lower than what was recorded in Kalimpong on the same day.



According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, these South Bengal districts on Tuesday registered its lowest temperature at 11 degrees Celsius or below it while the lowest temperature of the day in Kalimpong in North Bengal remained at 11.5 degree. Kolkata’s temperature plunged down to a 15.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

The MeT office predicted that the lowest temperature in the city may remain around 15 degree Celsius the next 48 hours. Mercury may slide further down later this week. Night temperature may also go down by a few notches in Kolkata and adjoining districts.

Mercury dropped below 101 degrees in various districts in the western parts of Bengal. Cold wave situations have been prevailing in West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura and Birbhum. The lowest temperature in Purulia dropped to 9.8 degree Celsius while Sriniketan registered 10.6 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature remained at around 11 degrees Celsius in Burdwan and 10.4 at Bankura. Kolkata airport registered its lowest temperature at 15.5 degree Celsius. Canning in South 24-Parganas registered 13.4 degree Celsius on Tuesday, Contain in East Midnapore 14, Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas 15.2, Haldia in East Midnapore 15.1, Krishnanagar in Nadia 14.4 degree. Kalaikunda in West Midnapore saw the lowest temperature of the day at 12.4 degrees, Panagarh in West Burdwan 12.3, Uluberia in Howrah 13.

In North Bengal’s Darjeeling, the lowest temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 6.8 degree Celsius while Jalpaiguri saw the temperature going as low as 13.3 degree Celsius. Cooch Behar registered the lowest temperature at 12.9 degree Celsius.

Incidentally, Kolkata on Monday registered the coldest day of the season with the mercury plunging down to 15.3 degree Celsius. South Bengal has witnessed a drop in mercury by around 5 degree Celsius in the past few days.