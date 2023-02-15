4 more med colleges in city to send docs to remote villages

kolkata: Following the footsteps of IPGME&R and SSKM Hospital, four other medical colleges in the city are set to send teams of specialist doctors to remote villages to ensure treatment for villagers at their doorsteps.



According to Health department sources, the four medical colleges are the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. This new service will be introduced next Thursday. Health secretary, Narayan Swaroop Nigam, recently held a meeting with the senior officials of these four medical colleges to plan out the programme.

In the initial phase, each medical college will cover one district. The CMCH will conduct camps in Hooghly’s Goghat on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A team of 35 doctors will be attending these camps where the locals would be able to avail specialised treatment at their doorsteps. NRS Medical College and Hospital will attend camps in the border areas of Nadia and its team will provide treatment on the same dates. Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital will send a team of doctors to the remote areas of South 24-Parganas and a team from RG Kar Medical College will conduct camps in Bagmundi and other adjoining areas of Purulia on February 23.

Following the request of the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, the IPGME&R and SSKM Hospital sent a team of doctors and medical technologists to provide treatment and conduct free health check-ups in far-off places in the western districts of West Bengal.

On January 16, Banerjee, while attending a programme, proposed to set up a pool of doctors from the said hospital and send them to remote places on a rotational basis to provide treatment to the villagers. She also announced that the doctors who will go to these villages will be given various facilities pertaining to their careers.

The hospital authorities acted promptly and sent a team of doctors to West Midnapore and Jhargram in order to ensure health services at the doorsteps.

Chief Minister Banerjee on a number of occasions appealed to the younger generation to stay in Bengal and serve their motherland instead of opting a profession abroad for the sake of money.