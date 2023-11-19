4 members of a family found dead inside flat

Kolkata: Tension spread at the M S Mukherjee Road area after decomposed bodies of four members of a family were found from inside a flat on Sunday morning.



Police have found a note from the flat and started a probe. Cops suspect that the head of the family identified as Brindaban Karmakar might have committed suicide after murdering his wife and two children.

According to sources, Karmakar had a house at Adarshapally in Khardah which he sold about a year ago. Since then he was living at a rented flat at M S Mukherjee Road. Despite Brindaban having siblings, he was completely out of touch with them. Brindaban and his family members were not seen in the area for the past few days. On Sunday morning, local residents felt a foul smell coming from Brindaban’s flat.

The owner of the flat called the local councillor and told her that he was unable to reach Brindaban over the phone for the last two days.

Meanwhile, a few local youths managed to climb to the window and found Brindaban hanging from the ceiling fan. Immediately, police were informed. Cops broke the door and found Brindaban hanging inside a room while his children and wife’s bodies were lying decomposed in another room.

In the suicide note it was reportedly mentioned that Bridnaban’s wife had an extramarital affair and thus he is killing them all. However, no official statement from the police regarding this was received.