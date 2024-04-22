4-member team to hold dist-wise verification

Kolkata: The four-member team to conduct district-wise verification of job card holders regarding the 100-day job scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) will consist of a senior officer from the Auditor and Comptroller General of India, one officer from Ministry of Rural Development, one from state Principal Accountant General and the Commissioner of state Mahatma Gandhi NREGS.

The Calcutta High Court directed the Chief Secretary to nominate a Nodal Officer who will coordinate the committee’s meetings.

“The state shall ensure their free movement throughout the state for the purpose of verification and whenever the verification process commences in a particular district, the District Magistrate of the concerned district and the district administration and the police administration shall ensure full cooperation to the team to undertake the verification process smoothly. Necessary security arrangements shall also be made for the team when they visit the various districts,” the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya directed.

Reports on the progress of the matter will be submitted on July 4. Two separate Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed relating to the non-payment of wages under the MGNREGA Scheme.

One was filed by the Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity and another by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.