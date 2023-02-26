4 labourers injured in Mahestala factory explosion

kolkata: Four labourers were injured after an explosion took place inside a jeans manufacturing factory in Maheshtala of South 24-Parganas late on Friday night.



The explosion is suspected to have taken place while mixing some chemicals for the manufacturing of garments.

According to sources, around 2 am on Friday, labourers of the factory located at the Chottar Pol area of Kalitala Asuti Phanri in Maheshtala were busy mixing chemicals when an explosion took place in a drum full of chemicals. Local people woke up to the sound of the explosion and came out of their houses.The injured labourers were rushed to a local nursing home where they were admitted. Later one of the injured was shifted to the SSKM Hospital. A portion of the factory building was damaged. Police have sealed the factory. Probe is underway.