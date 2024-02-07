4 labourers dead, 11 injured in road mishap

Kolkata: Four labourers were killed and about 11 were injured in a road accident after a truck hit an engine van at Rampurhat in Birbhum early on Tuesday morning.



According to sources, about 15 labourers were going to Margram area for agricultural work from Chituri village in Rampurhat riding an engine van along the National Highway (NH)-14.

Near the Mansuba More a truck coming from Mallarpur’s direction hit the engine van from behind. Due to the impact, the labourers fell on the road and the truck ran over four women. The injured labourers were rushed Rampurhat government medical college where three women were declared brought dead. Another woman succumbed to her injuries later. Police suspect that amid the foggy weather, truck driver failed to spot the engine van.