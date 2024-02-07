4 judges of HC take oath as permanent judges

Kolkata: The four judges of Calcutta High Court, Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay, Justice Rai Chattopadhyay, Justice Shampa Dutta (Paul) and Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury took oath as permanent judges of the Court on Tuesday.



During their swearing-in ceremony, the Advocate General (AG) Kishore Datta highlighted backlog cases as the primary problem of Indian Judiciary including the Calcutta High Court. “I would expect that the Hon’ble judges would keep this in mind and try to discharge their duties so that the backlog of cases can somewhat be reduced,” he said, while adding that in order to reduce the backlog, there should not be any hurried justice.

The AG, in his speech, further pointed out that a reasonable opportunity of hearing to allow the members of the bar to make out their points is the need of the hour. “So far as the litigants are concerned, the litigants only want a fair and impartial justice which I am confident that our High Court judges will deliver,” he said.

During her address, Justice Bandyopadhyay said, “I believe that we will unitedly continue to achieve our common goal of rendering justice and upholding constitutional rights of the individual who seek refuge to this institution as their last resort.”

Seven additional judges were appointed as the permanent judges in January. Apart from the four judges, Justice Lapita Banerji was appointed as permanent judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen of Kerala High Court and Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava of Jharkhand High Court.