4 IPS officers reshuffled in state

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre posting, four senior officers were changed on Tuesday.



As per the order published by the state Home and Hill Affairs department, Vivek Sahay who was the Director General (DG), Provisioning in the state police has been made the DG of Home Guards.

Natarajan Ramesh Babu who was the Director of the Directorate of Economic Offences in the rank of Additional Director General (ADG) has been made the ADG, Provisioning.

Gyanwant Singh who was the ADG of Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) has been transferred to the post of Director of the Directorate of Economic Offences in the rank of ADG.

Ajay Nand, who was the ADG, Telecommunication in the state police has been made the ADG of CIF.