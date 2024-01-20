4 injured in road mishap at Basanti Highway

Kolkata: Four persons were injured in an accident on Basanti Highway at Bhangankhali Bazar area near Basanti of South 24-Parganas after a Medium Goods Vehicle (MGV) rammed into a doctor’s chamber and a shop on Thursday night.



The injured persons were rushed to a Canning sub-divisional hospital from where two of them were shifted to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) for better treatment.

According to sources, on Thursday night the weather in Basanti was foggy and visibility was very low owing to the weather conditions. The MGV was moving towards Canning from Basanti. While passing the Bhangankhali Bazar area, the MGV driver somehow lost control and hit a lamppost. Due to excessive speed, the MGV after hitting the lamppost rammed into a doctor’s chamber and a shop beside it.

Local residents rescued the injured persons and rushed them to hospital. Meanwhile, the MGV driver managed to flee when people were busy rescuing the injured persons. Police have seized the MGV and are searching for the driver.