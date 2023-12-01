4, including prime accused, held

Kolkata: Barasat District Police arrested the prime accused of Amdanga Panchayat Pradhan murder case on Thursday night from Matia in North 24-Parganas.

Police have also arrested three more persons for their involvement in the crime.

On November 17, the Panchayat Pradhan identified as Rupchand Mondal went to Kamdebpur Haat adjacent to National Highway (NH) 34 when a few miscreants hurled bombs at him. Rupchand fell on the ground bleeding profusely. He was initially rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Barasat where he was declared brought dead.

A day after the murder, the cops had arrested one person and the local residents agitated demanding immediate arrest of the prime accused Ali Akbar Mondal. Several police officials and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders even faced agitation when they went to meet Rupchand’s family. A few days after the first arrest, another accused was arrested.

On Thursday night, acting on a tip off, cops raided a house in Matia and nabbed the four accused, including Ali Akbar. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Barasat Police District, Bhaskar Mukherjee said that the crime was committed due to a personal grudge.