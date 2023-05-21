4, including cop, held for duping people

Kolkata: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Kolkata Police and his wife who is a Panchayat member in South 24-Parganas were arrested along with two other persons for allegedly duping a family member of another police personnel on the pretext of arranging jobs in the Health department.



According to sources, the ASI identified as Sanjib Dere was posted at the Beniapukur Police Station. His wife Barnali Dere is a member of Khalisani Panchayat in Uluberia. The duo allegedly duped several people on the pretext of providing state government jobs.

In April, a police personnel lodged a complaint at the Lalbazar alleging that Sanjib had taken a huge amount of money for arranging a job in the Health department.

The matter was being investigated by the anti-fraud department. On Saturday Sanjib and Barnali were arrested. Police found the involvement of two other persons identified as Kartik Manna and Saikat Dey.

Police came to know that Manna’s bank was used to receive and pay money. To avoid trouble, Sanjib hired a bank account and used it to give a small amount of money to Manna. Dey was a civic volunteer and was posted at the detective department reception.

Cops conducted a secret investigation and found Sanjib’s involvement. Police further came to know that Barnali was the Panchayat Pradhan of Khalisani. She used her influence to convince people that they will be given jobs. Investigating officers have come to know that another person is involved in the racket and is still evading arrest. So far four bank accounts have been blocked in this regard.