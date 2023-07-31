4 held in separate theft cases by Siliguri Metropolitan Police

Siliguri Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons in three different cases of theft in Siliguri. Addressing a media conference, Assistant Commissioner of Police Maksudur Rahman said Ashwini, a resident of North Bharat Nagar, had lodged a complaint of theft of his bicycle with the Siliguri Police Station on Sunday. Based on that, the cops recovered 11 stolen bicycles from different areas under Siliguri police station and arrested Ravi Sarkar and Kunal Singh on Sunday.

In another case, the police arrested one Gautam Roy for snatching Rs 20,000 from a retired employee of the state government in Siliguri. The incident took place on July 26 and the man was arrested on Sunday.

The police also arrested one Shuvam Kumar Mallick for stealing a gold chain from a jewellery shop. On Saturday, he was arrested from Khudirampally area. The incident had occurred on July 19. A woman had earlier been arrested in connection with the case. “The Siliguri police is determined to resolve citizens’ problems. These three cases happened recently. Within a few days we have apprehended all those involved. The accused have been produced before the Siliguri Court,” said the ACP.