4 held for ‘molesting’ woman near Victoria Memorial

Kolkata: Four youths were arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in front of the North Gate of the Victoria Memorial.



According to sources, the woman along with some of her friends were having dinner at a dhaba cum restaurant on Ballygunge Circular Road.

It is alleged that suddenly the woman noticed that a few youths were clicking their pictures. After dinner, the woman and her friends left.

While on the way to Howrah, the woman spotted that the car in which the youth had come to dhaba was following them.

Suspecting something unusual, the woman asked her friend who was driving to let the other car go. As planned when they pulled over to give way to the car behind them, it did not cross. Again the woman and her friends started moving towards the Hastings area. In front of the Victoria Memorial North Gate, suddenly the car behind them overtook their car and blocked the way.

Five youths, who were reportedly drunk, came out and started making a video of the woman. When she tried to stop, the woman was allegedly assaulted.

One of her friends who also tried to resist was also beaten up with brickbats. After a while, the accused youths fled. Later the woman lodged a complaint at the Hastings Police Station mentioning the car registration number of the youth.

On the basis of the complaint, police arrested four youths on Thursday.