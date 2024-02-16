4 held for abduction in Ballygunge Phari area, victim rescued

Kolkata: Four persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting a man from Ballygunge Phari area.



On Thursday, around 4:40 pm, a constable of Ballygunge Police Station identified as Manik Lal Mohanty was on patrolling duty. While passing through the Ballygunge

Phari area, he noticed four persons forcing a man to get him inside a car.

When he intercepted, Mohanty was able to detain one of the accused while other accused fled with the victim Subhodeep Roy of Howrah. The accused was brought to the police station where he was grilled.

On the basis of his statement, police conducted a raid at a house on Chamru Khansama Lane in Karaya area and rescued Roy within a few hours.

The three other accused persons were also arrested. It was found that there were business transactions between both the accused persons and Roy but the victim was defaulter of dues.