4 farmers die in accident in Malda

Malda: An accident occurred on Tuesday around 5:30 am at Shyamnagar under the Gazole Police Station limits resulting in the death of 4 farmers. One person was seriously injured in the accident. A Siliguri-bound truck had a head-on collision with a toto carrying the farmers to Gazole Kisan Mandi. Three farmers died on the spot while the fourth died at Gazole Rural Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Dipen Roy (35), Suranjan Biswas (36), Paran Biswas (50) of Gourangapur and Nanigopal Biswas (48) of Kalinagar of Ahora Gram Panchayat. Locals suspect that the truck driver might have dozed off while driving. The police seized the lorry but the driver fled from the spot.

