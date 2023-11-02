4 dead after car collides with bus

Four persons were killed in a tragic road accident at Contai in East Midnapore on Wednesday afternoon after a Digha-bound car collided head-on with a Kolkata-

bound bus. According to sources, on Wednesday afternoon, a hatchback was moving towards Digha from the Nimta area.

On National Highway 116B near Kharagpur Bypass, the car collided head-on with a bus. Due to the impact the bonnet of the car was badly damaged and the passengers died on the spot.

Local people claimed that both the car and the bus were moving at a high speed. When both vehicles came in front of each other, the drivers failed to control their vehicles.

Due to the accident, massive traffic congestion took place on the highway.

After removing the bus and the car from the road, vehicular movement started almost after half an hour. The congestion was cleared after almost an hour. Police have registered a case and started a probe. A mechanical test of both the bus and the hatchback will be done to find out whether any technical glitch was there or not.