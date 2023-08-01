4-day MSME camp begins in Chopra

Raiganj: With an objective to boost industries, officials of the ministry of micro, small & medium enterprises started a four-day-long camp at the Chopra block of North Dinajpur district from Tuesday. Many entrepreneurs were seen attending the camp with proposals of small and micro industries while others also visited to resolve problems that they have been facing while setting up or running small and micro industries. Fruit processing and tea were the main stress areas. Saurav Roy Choudhury, industrial development officer of Chopra Block, said: “The four-day-long MSME camp started in Chopra block on Tuesday. It will continue till August 4. We have received around 200 new proposals for micro industries. Most of them were related to fruit processing and tea. We hope in the next three days, more proposals will come up.” Incidentally, Chopra is famous for pineapple production. There are numerous tea gardens in Chopra block also. The state government has been urging entrepreneurs to set up jam jelly and juice units.



Reportedly, a section of old micro entrepreneurs have been facing difficulties because the WBSEDCL authorities raised the minimum power charge of micro industries around threefold since last month.

BDO Chopra, Samir Mandal, said: “Apart from receiving new proposals, we are hearing the difficulties of entrepreneurs. We are trying to resolve all the issues raised by them.”