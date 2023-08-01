4 criminals nabbed after stealing Rs 3l from bizman

Four notorious criminals from South India were arrested from a guest house in Kalighat area for stealing more than Rs 3 lakh from a man from Canning Street. Police informed that a businessman on July 12 lodged a complaint at the Burrabazar police station alleging that around 7 pm on that day some miscreants took away a bag containing more than Rs 3 lakh from his employee Bimal Mallick. The miscreants allegedly spread a few notes of Rs 10 denomination to divert his attention. After the Detective Department took over the investigation, CCTV footage of the area was checked. On July 28, acting on a tip-off, cops conducted a raid at a guest house in Kalighat and nabbed the four accused. Rs 3 lakh was recovered on Monday.