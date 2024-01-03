4 bouncers held for assaulting three youths

Kolkata: Four bouncers of a bar in Shakespeare Sarani area were arrested for allegedly assaulting three youths on the night of New Year’s Eve.

Among the three youths, two reportedly suffered head injuries and were treated in a private hospital. According to sources, the youths identified as Siddharth Chaurasia, Aditya Agarwal and Sahil Lakhmani went to a bar on Camac Street to celebrate New Year’s Eve. It is alleged that while having liquor, the trio got involved in an altercation with another group of people in the bar. Upon noticing the chaos, bouncers intervened and the matter was solved.

Later sometime around 2 am, the youths allegedly started using abusive words at the bouncers while leaving the bar and an altercation broke out between the three youths and the bouncers. It is alleged that the bouncers assaulted the youths badly and even hit on their head. Later, they lodged a complaint following which the bouncers were arrested.