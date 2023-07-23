4 arrested for sexually abusing minor girl

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar police have arrested four individuals on charges of sexually abusing a 14-year-old minor girl. The critically-ill girl is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

According to police and local sources, the girl went to school on July 18 and did not return. On July 19, the family received information that she was admitted to a private nursing home. On July 20, the family filed a complaint at the police station. The family alleged that the girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted. Additional district police superintendent of Cooch Behar Police, Kumar Sunny Raj, stated: “Based on a written complaint from the victim against unknown miscreants, stating that on July 18 at about 10:30 hrs, the complainant’s daughter was reportedly kidnapped by unknown persons while she was going to school, the police started investigating the matter.

The principal accused, Bappa Barman, of the same locality was arrested on

Saturday.