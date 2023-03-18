4 arrested for murder of youth in Tangra

KOLKATA: Four persons were arrested for allegedly murdering a youth over a personal dispute in Tangra.

The body was dumped in the Chowbaga canal. Police found the body on Friday.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Jhunnu Rana, had been missing since March 3. He was last seen by others with his friend Golam Rabbani. Jhunu’s brother Bijoy Rana and his family members searched for him but failed to locate him. After two days, Bijoy lodged a complaint against Rabbani at the Tangra police station. Police on Friday informed that during the probe, Jhunnu was last seen entering the flat of Rabbani together. A team from the Kolkata Police Detective Department went to New Delhi from where Rabbani and his wife were picked up. The couple confessed that they had killed Jhunnu.