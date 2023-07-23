4 arrested for extortion in name of political party

Siliguri: The Matigara Police of Siliguri Metropolitan has arrested four people from Shiv Mandir area of Siliguri on charges of duping money from a businessman in the name of a political party. The arrested have been identified as Krishna Poddar (27 years), Sourav Sarkar (28 years), Bablu Burman (24 years) and Gaurav Banik (31 years).

Allegedly, these four accused demanded Rs 2,50,000 from Anupam Swarnakar, a businessman of Shiv Mandir in Siliguri on the pretext of giving money to a political party fund. He paid them Rs1 lakh on July 13.

However, they again started forcing him for more money and demanded that the balance amount of Rs 1,50,000 be paid by October 11. On Saturday, the businessman filed a written complaint at the Matigara police station. Based on the complaint, four people were arrested on Saturday. On Sunday, they were produced at the Siliguri court.