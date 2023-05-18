4 arrested for duping ex-MLA

kolkata: Four persons were arrested by the cops of Baguiati Police Station for allegedly duping a former MLA of the Rajarhat-Gopalpur Assembly constituency by promising to provide significant profit against investment in a company.



Mondal was duped of about Rs 1.21 crore by the accused persons.

According to police, on March 22, Mondal allegedly filed a complaint with the police stating that he had been promised significant returns on his investment of Rs 1.21 crore at a firm called Profitmart Security Pvt. Ltd.

He was also allegedly persuaded to put money into other businesses as well.

It is alleged that after the investment, he didn’t get the expected return followed by which he attempted to get in touch with the accused but was unsuccessful.

Later, he lodged a complaint at the Baguiati Police Station in connection with the incident.

Four people were apprehended by police on Wednesday during an investigation, including three women named

Jayashree Das, Sumitra Saha, Sunita Dey Bhattacharya alias Susmita, and Tuhin Samanta from an office in the Hare Street area.

Later, the arrested persons were presented in the Barasat Court and remanded for six days of police detention for further investigation into

the matter.