3K auto permits to be issued soon

KOLKATA: Around 3,000 auto permits will be soon issued by the state and 60 new auto routes will be introduced in three districts — North and South 24-Parganas and Howrah, as per the



recommendation of the committee formed to discuss the new auto route requirements.

These additional routes and auto permits will be given in areas which had more passenger demand than the existing fleet. With new Metro stations cropping up in different parts of the mentioned districts, adding new auto routes was deemed important by the committee, according to a transport official.

Moreover, during the giving out of permits, priority will also be given to electric autos.

“Electric autos can be charged at home and have low maintenance cost compared to fuel-run autos.

Moreover, the state had given attractive benefits including waiving their permit fee and a year’s tax to popularise e-autos amongst the people,” the transport official said.

In the Kolkata and Bidhannagar commissionerate areas, new autos will be accommodated in routes, including New Town, Chingrighata, Phool Bagan and Karunamoyee, amongst others.

Moreover, in Howrah new routes will be created or the existing fleet strength will be increased in areas, including Shibpur, Howrah station, Howrah Maidan and Salkia, amongst others.A notice with the number of permits to be issued for the existing routes under Kolkata, Howrah, Bidhannagar

and Barrackpore police districts will soon be released by the state Transport department.

The auto owner will have to get their vehicles registered for applying for a road permit.