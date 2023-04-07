37 lakh applicants throng over 63,000 Duare Sarkar camps

Kolkata: Near about 37 lakh people turned up at 63,673 camps of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) that were held across the state on Friday.



The cumulative number of visitors was 36,83,376. The highest number of applications — 5,62,137 — has come for Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojna (BMSSY) scheme — a comprehensive social security scheme for unorganised workers, followed by Lakshmir Bhandar with 3,32,866 and Swasthya Sathi with 2,48,402. Kanyashree saw 1,08,759 applications, Krishak Bandhu 93,789 and Aikyashree garnered 79,908 applications.

As per real-time online data available from Nabanna 18,84,809 applications have been submitted and 13,02,340 have already been disposed of. Another 12,90,013 applications have been approved which is 68 per cent.

South 24-Parganas recorded the highest number of registered visitors which is 7.6 lakh followed by Murshidabad where over 5.4 lakh attended, and in Nadia, the turnout was over 2.9 lakh. North 24-Parganas witnessed over 2.4 lakh people while East Midnapore saw over 1.8 lakh registered visitors.

The main feature of camps hosted in South 24-Parganas are the mobile ones in order to reach out to the people inhabiting the islands of the Sunderbans. About 2,695 mobile camps were held in the district till Thursday with the total camps being 6,856.

State Sunderban Affairs minister Bankim Chandra Hazra had visited Ghoramara Island at Sagar block where camps were held in mobile mode.

The widow pension scheme, the Bhabisyat Credit Card introduced for the first time in the current edition of Duare Sarkar along with Medhashree — a scholarship scheme for OBC students — also witnessed excellent response at the Duare Sarkar camps. From April 1 to 10, camps will be held for the submission of applications while from April 11 to 20, camps will be held for service delivery. All services to eligible applicants will be delivered by April 20.