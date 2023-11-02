350 heads of Madrasahs under state to be trained in leadership dev prog

At least 350 heads of HS Madrasahs and Fazil (10+2) Madrasahs under the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education will be given training under a leadership development programme.

It will be conducted in collaboration with the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Joka. According to a source, the training will be conducted in batches of 50. New techniques will be taught to the heads and they will be sensitised on the best possible ways they can run the Madrasahs.

The Board notified that the head of the Madrasahs will be communicated by the authority of IIM Joka regarding details of the programme and schedule. The state general secretary of the Advanced Society for Headmasters and Headmistresses (ASFHM) thanked the Madrasah Board for agreeing to their long-standing demand and arranging the special training.

Meanwhile, the state Education department will hold a two-day workshop for the heads of institutions across the state for development of the Hub and Spoke model. The workshop on November 8 and 9 will see participation from 170 institutions that includes college principals, headmasters of schools and madrasahs. Experts from IIM Joka will impart training at the workshop. The Hub and Spoke model aims to ensure that the hub school provides leadership and academic mentorship to the spoke ones to facilitate a cooperative effort among the Spoke schools for the improvement of their educational and administrative standards.