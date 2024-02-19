35 trainees of Chilarai Training Institute selected in Calcutta Police

Cooch Behar: The Chilarai Training Institute run by the Cooch Behar Police has got a taste of success with 35 of the trainees having been selected in the Calcutta Police. They were felicitated by the police on Monday.



The training institute was set up by the Cooch Behar Police in 2019 to train educated unemployed youth to prepare them for various competitive examinations. The trainees had appeared for the Calcutta Police examination in 2022.

26 boys and 9 girls got selected from the Chilarai School. “Many trainees of the Chilarai School have managed to clear different examinations and land jobs since the training centre was set up in 2019. On Monday, the 35 successful candidates were felicitated in a programme held at the Cooch Behar Police Line Conference Hall. They have made us proud with their achievement,” stated Dyutiman Bhattacharya, Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar.

At present, training is on for Lady Police Constable jobs. 100 aspirants are being trained. Youths from different parts of the district are undergoing training. “Hearing of this training centre, I joined this. The training was absolutely free-of-cost. The training imparted here helped me immensely for the Calcutta Police examination and I got through,’’ stated Supriya Roy

Barman of Dinahata.