‘34 professors from abroad to boost edu quality at NBU’

SILIGURI: The University of North Bengal has decided to invite visiting professors from all over the world to enhance the educational system. As a result, the institution will get the services of 112 visiting professors. 34 of them are professors from overseas universities, said Vice-Chancellor Om Prakash Mishra, after the university’s 73rd Executive Council meeting.



“The EC has approved the implementation of the ‘International Visiting Professors’ Scheme for inviting scholars and academicians who would render their services in an honorary capacity. It will help boost the education quality of the university,” the V-C added.

Meanwhile, he further said that the name of the research centre which will be established in collaboration with the Army has been changed to ‘NBU Centre for Strategy and Regional Security’ from ‘North Bengal University Research Center on Diplomacy and War.’

Along with the Indian Army other defense wings like BSF and CRPF among others will also collaborate in this project. Professor Soumitra Dey has been appointed as a director of the centre.

The current Registrar and Finance Officer’s contract has been extended by the Vice-Chancellor for an additional four months, or until a new regular Registrar and Finance Officer are hired, whichever is earlier. The tenure of the present V-C will end on Saturday.